Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $461.38

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 461.38 ($5.87) and traded as low as GBX 434 ($5.53). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 436 ($5.55), with a volume of 82,910 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Ricardo Stock Performance
Ricardo Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ricardo news, insider Judith Cottrell bought 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £29,772.98 ($37,903.22). 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Ricardo
Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
