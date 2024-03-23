Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.17

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.17 and traded as high as C$43.19. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.94, with a volume of 31,232 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCH. National Bank Financial cut Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.9235583 earnings per share for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. 7.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

