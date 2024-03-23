Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 12.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

