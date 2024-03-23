Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $412.03

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.03 ($5.25) and traded as low as GBX 387 ($4.93). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 387 ($4.93), with a volume of 13,713 shares changing hands.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. The company has a market capitalization of £280.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,105.71, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 429.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.03.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,857.14%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

