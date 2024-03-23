Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.42

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.42 and traded as high as C$5.45. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 92,686 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on RSI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins set a C$6.25 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$692.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4297254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $315,618. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

