Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU) Trading 7.7% Higher

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

