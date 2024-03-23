Roth Capital Comments on Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadre in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDRE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of CDRE opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. Cadre has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadre by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,250,000 after acquiring an additional 621,116 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadre by 4,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $5,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadre by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

