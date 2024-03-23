Roth Capital Comments on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 19.7% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

