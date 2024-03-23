Roth Capital Downgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Neutral

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JKS. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

JKS opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

