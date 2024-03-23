Roth Capital Weighs in on Intuitive Machines, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Machines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Intuitive Machines’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

LUNR stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 78.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Stories

