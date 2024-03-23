Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,444,000 after acquiring an additional 717,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,413,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,176,000 after buying an additional 106,757 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

