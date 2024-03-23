RPM International Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:RPM)

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.08. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NYSE:RPM opened at $118.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.42. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

