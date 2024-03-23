Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 45,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $609,140.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00.

Micron Technology stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $137,941,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

