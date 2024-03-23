Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.91

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.91 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 183,419 shares trading hands.

Scancell Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £95.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 13.01.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

