Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

Shares of Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $1.75. Selectis Health shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Selectis Health Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.32.

Selectis Health Company Profile

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

