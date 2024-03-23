Seneca House Advisors Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.29 and a 12-month high of $181.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

