Sera Prognostics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sera Prognostics in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.51.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 445,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,933 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
