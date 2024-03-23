Sera Prognostics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:SERA)

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sera Prognostics in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $224,815.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,329.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,432 shares of company stock valued at $388,909. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 445,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,933 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

