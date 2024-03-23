Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.24

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 217.24 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.29). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 181.30 ($2.31), with a volume of 1,229,990 shares.

Serica Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The company has a market capitalization of £710.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.24.

Insider Transactions at Serica Energy

In related news, insider Martin Copeland acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £34,010 ($43,297.26). In other news, insider Martin Copeland purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £34,010 ($43,297.26). Also, insider David Latin acquired 117,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £215,749.20 ($274,664.80). In the last quarter, insiders bought 138,369 shares of company stock worth $25,371,238. Company insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

