Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sernova in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sernova’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Sernova Stock Performance

SVA stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03).

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Further Reading

