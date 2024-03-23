Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,548.85

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,548.85 ($32.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,590 ($32.97). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,568 ($32.69), with a volume of 518,915 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 2,450 ($31.19) in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Severn Trent Stock Up 0.6 %

About Severn Trent

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,541.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,548.85. The firm has a market cap of £7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,114.29, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

