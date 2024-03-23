Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.06%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

