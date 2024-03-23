Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steelcase in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SCS opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after purchasing an additional 452,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steelcase by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 352,078 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 12.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,113,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

