Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.10. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 41,147 shares traded.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on CREG

Smart Powerr Trading Down 4.2 %

Smart Powerr Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.