Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.35

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $10.29. Sohu.com shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 52,014 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $342.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

