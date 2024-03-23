Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,661,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.82.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group



Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

