Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

