SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

