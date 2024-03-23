Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.49% from the company’s previous close.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

SRAD opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.