Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.14

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.14 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.10), with a volume of 489,616 shares traded.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Star Energy Group from GBX 73 ($0.93) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

About Star Energy Group

The firm has a market cap of £10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

(Get Free Report)

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.