Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.80

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.80 and last traded at $142.31, with a volume of 39757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $221,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,452,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

