Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.15

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.15 and traded as high as C$77.90. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$77.62, with a volume of 67,840 shares trading hands.
SJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.57.
Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.2 %
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7280118 EPS for the current year.
Stella-Jones Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.
Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones
In related news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
