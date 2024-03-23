Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.08

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $13.27. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 82,945 shares trading hands.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $317.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.