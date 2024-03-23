Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Stericycle stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -218.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 57,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

