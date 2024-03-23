StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for StoneCo in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for StoneCo’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of STNE opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

