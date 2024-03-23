Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.56. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 20,185 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

