Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.53. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 573,722 shares changing hands.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INN

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 2.8 %

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.