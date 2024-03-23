Superior Group of Companies’ (SGC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Singular Research

Singular Research restated their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SGC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of SGC opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

In related news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

