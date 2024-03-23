Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.41

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $8.08. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 11,165 shares traded.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.