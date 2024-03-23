Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.15. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 8,080 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAIT. TheStreet downgraded Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.9 %

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taitron Components by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

