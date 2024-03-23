Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $424.00

Shares of Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.40) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.40). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.40), with a volume of 215,764 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 424. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Tarsus Group
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
