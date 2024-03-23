Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 347,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,750,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. FMR LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $53,382,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

