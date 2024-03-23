TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.15

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.15 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.57). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 123.25 ($1.57), with a volume of 123,394 shares.

TClarke Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.14 million, a P/E ratio of 880.36, a P/E/G ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.15.

TClarke Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.53 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

