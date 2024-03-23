Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.66

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $8.09. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 26,512 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 567,253 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 410,415 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $2,657,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

