Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Guess?, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess? in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

GES stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $23,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 134.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 824,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Guess? by 147.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after buying an additional 822,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Guess? by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guess? in the third quarter worth about $13,335,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

