TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) PT Lowered to $3.50

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

WULF opened at $2.46 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

