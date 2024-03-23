TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.50. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 10,300,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,533,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

