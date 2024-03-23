Teresa L. Dick Sells 2,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $194.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.84 and a 12-month high of $195.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,153,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

