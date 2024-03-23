Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,576 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,713,000 after acquiring an additional 778,282 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000,000 after buying an additional 3,413,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.