The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cheesecake Factory worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $34.68 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $38.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

