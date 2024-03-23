The Cooper Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:COO)

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,397,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,678,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,324 shares of company stock worth $5,675,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.